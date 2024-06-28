18-wheeler driver wanted after fatally hitting 53-year-old bicyclist near Beltway 8, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bicyclist is dead after being hit by an 18-wheeler near the Beltway Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD said the deadly crash happened just before 6 a.m. along the North Sam Houston Parkway East service road and West Hardy Road when a man riding a bike was hit by an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the 18-wheeler is accused of failing to stop and render aid and is now wanted by police.

Police said a witness did stop and called 911 to report the crash.

However, when paramedics arrived, authorities said they pronounced the victim dead.

The victim was 53 years old, and his identification is pending verification by the medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information on the wanted vehicle and the identity of the wanted driver is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.