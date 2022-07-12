Expect delays as crews close connector ramp from I-69 SB to I-45 SB this afternoon

Crews will close the I-69 Eastex southbound connector ramp to I-45 Gulf southbound until 3pm today for maintenance work. Seek alternate route or use I-10 to I-45 to bypass the closure. pic.twitter.com/9yJujfTUsK — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) July 12, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up, drivers! Expect delays at this major Houston interchange this afternoon.TxDOT announced that crews will close the I-69 Eastex Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound until 3 p.m. Tuesday for maintenance work.Drivers can take I-10 to I-45 to bypass the closure.