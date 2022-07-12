road closure

Expect delays as crews close connector ramp from I-69 SB to I-45 SB this afternoon

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up, drivers! Expect delays at this major Houston interchange this afternoon.

TxDOT announced that crews will close the I-69 Eastex Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound until 3 p.m. Tuesday for maintenance work.



Drivers can take I-10 to I-45 to bypass the closure.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app.

Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustontxdotconstructionroad closuretraffic delay
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD CLOSURE
5-vehicle crash on US-290 inbound at FM-529 causes 4-mile backup
Major closure at busy Houston interchange to cause weekend delays
Traffic alert! Plan a detour, Memorial Drive closed this weekend
Check for planned street closures for Emancipation Park celebration
TOP STORIES
Woman left child and dog inside hot vehicle, Harris County records say
13 Investigates how change can happen in 23 days after mass shootings
Video raises questions after deputy shoots and kills assault suspect
Woman stabbed by ex saved by brother-in-law with bat, HPD says
Near-record heat for Houston as we monitor Gulf disturbance for rain
Cypress woman sued $250k for feeding ducks near her home
Man found shot to death outside SE Houston home, HPD says
Show More
Jill Biden criticized for comparing Latinos to tacos in speech
Potential TX summer blackouts would be less than 1 hour, experts say
Execution of man who raped and killed drug dealer's girlfriend delayed
Marion Barber death: Ex-NFL player died of heat stroke
Girl's killer identified more than 43 years after her murder
More TOP STORIES News