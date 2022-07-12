Expect delays as crews close connector ramp from I-69 SB to I-45 SB this afternoon

TxDOT announced that crews will close the I-69 Eastex Freeway southbound connector ramp to I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound until 3 p.m. Tuesday for maintenance work.
Crews will close the I-69 Eastex southbound connector ramp to I-45 Gulf southbound until 3pm today for maintenance work. Seek alternate route or use I-10 to I-45 to bypass the closure. pic.twitter.com/9yJujfTUsK— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) July 12, 2022
Drivers can take I-10 to I-45 to bypass the closure.
The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.
Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app.
Manage your notifications from the settings tab.
On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.
Live traffic map