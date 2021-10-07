road repair

Eastex Freeway repairs close 2 center lanes on southbound side in NE Houston

Emergency repair of Eastex Fwy underway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're heading southbound into downtown Houston on US-59 from points like the North Beltway and Humble, among others, you may need to look for alternate routes around an emergency repair happening on the freeway.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, emergency repairs got underway early Thursday afternoon that are impacting two center lanes of the inbound Eastex Freeway at Laura Koppe.

The lanes are closed and aren't anticipated to open until 5 a.m. Friday.

Houston TranStar cameras captured multiple work vehicles in the lanes where the repairs are taking place, with motorists slowly getting by on lanes of either side.

TxDOT also provided a photo of the damage needing repair on the freeway.

Texas Department of Transportation provided a photo of the damage on the southbound Eastex Freeway at Laura Koppe, on Oct. 7, 2021.



