Pelican Island Causeway bridge to close daily starting June 26 for routine inspection, officials say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- TxDOT announced another round of closures on the Pelican Island Causeway bridge for routine inspections, according to a post by the City of Galveston.
As many remember, the bridge was damaged on May 15 after being struck by a barge. Since then, TxDOT has closed it down a couple of times to continue repairs.
The bridge will be closed southbound from Harborside/51st in Galveston to Seawolf Parkway in the city, officials said.
The total closure will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Wednesday, June 26, to Friday, June 28.
Northbound and southbound traffic will travel through the northbound lane.
In addition, a flagger will be on-site to help direct traffic.
"The closure is necessary for routine inspections," the city emphasized.