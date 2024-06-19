TxDOT announces start of $8.3 million roadway rehabilitation project at Beltway 8 starting June 21

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple parts of I-45 and Beltway 8 will be closed while a roadway rehabilitation project starts this week.

The Texas Department of Transportation Houston District announced the $8.3 million project will begin Friday and is expected to be completed in Spring 2025.

TxDOT warns commuters that many will experience delays and encourages drivers to take alternate routes.

The department said I.S.I. Consulting, Inc. will be extending west of Hardy Toll Road to east of Aldine Westfield Road.

There will be multiple extended closures associated with the work as follows:

I-45 North Freeway northbound connector ramp to Beltway 8 eastbound: Total closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21, until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 24.

I-45 North Freeway northbound connector ramp to Beltway 8 westbound: Total closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21, until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 24.

I-45 North Freeway southbound connector ramp to Beltway 8 eastbound: Total closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21, until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 24.

Beltway 8 eastbound entrance ramp from Greenspoint Drive/Greensgate Drive and Northchase Drive: Total closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21 to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 24.

Beltway 8 eastbound entrance ramp from Imperial Valley Drive: Total closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.

Beltway 8 eastbound main lanes between Ella Boulevard and Imperial Valley Dr.: Multiple alternate lanes closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, June 21, to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 24.

Beltway 8 eastbound from Imperial Valley Dr. and the entrance ramp from Hardy Frontage Road: Total closure from 9 p.m. on Friday, June 21 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 24.

Beltway 8 eastbound connector ramp to Hardy Toll Road northbound: Total closure from 9 p.m. on Friday, June 21, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 24.

Beltway 8 eastbound exit to Aldine Westfield Road: Total closure from 9 p.m. on Friday, June 21, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 24.