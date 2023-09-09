Investigation is underway after an 18-wheeler flipped over onto the feeder road. Authorities said one person was transported to a hospital.

1 person taken to hospital after overturned 18-wheeler crashes on Eastex Freeway, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies responded to a major crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler hanging off of the mainlanes in northeast Harris County.

The crash was reported at about 7:08 a.m. on Eastex Freeway southbound near Lauder Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Photos and video from the scene showed the cab of the 18-wheeler upside down on the shoulder of the freeway with the smashed trailer on the feeder road below.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the crash.

Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital.

