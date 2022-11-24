Downtown Houston H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade will go on unless there is lightning

You can't rain on this parade! (unless there is lightning) Expect traffic as thousands of Houstonians gather downtown for the 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Safety is top of mind for the 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade in downtown Houston.

Organizers said they are paying close attention to approaching storms and rain. They said the show will go on unless there is lightning within 10 miles of downtown.

Performers arrived in downtown Houston early to start practicing.

The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. and is expected to end at 10 a.m.

Expect a lot of traffic if you'll be in the area. The parade starts at Lamar and Smith and ends at Smith and Dallas.

For parking, it's recommended that attendees find a space in the Theater District or The Hobby Center.

ABC13 will update this post if the city decides to change plans because of the weather threat.