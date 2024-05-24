Houston's New Faces of Pride announces 5 grand marshals for 2024

Five leaders visible in the LGBTQ+ community have been named as grand marshals for the first Houston's New Faces of Pride parade.

Five leaders visible in the LGBTQ+ community have been named as grand marshals for the first Houston's New Faces of Pride parade.

Five leaders visible in the LGBTQ+ community have been named as grand marshals for the first Houston's New Faces of Pride parade.

Five leaders visible in the LGBTQ+ community have been named as grand marshals for the first Houston's New Faces of Pride parade.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's New Faces of Pride has just named the five people who will be honored as grand marshals of its first LGBTQ+ Pride parade.

President Bryan Cotton announced this year's list live on ABC13 Friday morning, alongside Houston drag queen and festival performer Violet S'Arbleu.

All of this year's grand marshals will appear in the Houston's New Faces of Pride parade on Saturday, June 22 in downtown Houston, livestreaming on ABC13 at 7:30 p.m.



Your 2024 Houston's New Faces of Pride Grand Marshals

Organizational Grand Marshal: Rice PRIDE (Paige Fastnow, Jorge Luis Arnez Gonzales, Omar Siman)

The grand marshals list includes:



Honorary Grand Marshal: U.S. Rep. Al Green

Male Identifying Grand Marshal: Ian Haddock , The Normal Anomaly Initiative founder

, The Normal Anomaly Initiative founder Female Identifying Grand Marshal: Capt. Iris Rodriguez , Houston Fire Department

, Houston Fire Department Transgender Grand Marshal: Meghan Fairbanks , Trans & GenderQueer Houston founder

, Trans & GenderQueer Houston founder Organizational Grand Marshal: Rice PRIDE (Paige Fastnow, Jorge Luis Arnez Gonzales and Omar Siman)

Friday's announcement comes just one day after parade organizers released its list of entertainers for its first festival, including out country artists Chris Housman and Billy Gilman.

ABC13 is proud to be official media partner of Houston's New Faces of Pride.

Get involved with Houston's New Faces of Pride



RELATED: Houston's New Faces of Pride widening tent on inclusion