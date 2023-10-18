Massive crowds bring high energy to 2024 Pride Houston Celebration

Take a front-row seat for the 46th annual Pride Houston 365 parade downtown on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of thousands of revelers cheered, screamed and strut their stuff in celebration of Pride Saturday in downtown Houston.

The 46th annual Pride Houston celebration drew big crowds throughout the afternoon and into the evening for this year's parade.

The event focused on diversity, unity, inclusivity and a chance to acknowledge the contributions of our LGBTQ+ community.

Festivities began with a lively festival outside Houston City Hall. When gates opened at noon, hundreds streamed onto the grounds for a chance to visit with vendors and catch some big performances.

Among the artists on the mainstage this year were CMA alumni K. Michelle and Brooke Eden, and "American Idol" runner-up David Archuleta.

While we don't yet know how many people filled the streets of downtown, previous years saw crowds swell to 850,000 people.

The first Houston Gay Pride Parade happened back in 1979, commemorating the raid on New York's Stonewall Inn 10 years earlier.

With each successive year, Pride events have helped move acceptance and inclusion forward for our LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Houston is the third largest pride event in the U.S., and among the top 20 internationally. It is also the second largest event in Houston annually, just behind RodeoHouston.

