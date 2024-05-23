Entertainers announced for first Houston's New Faces of Pride festival

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the first Houston's New Faces of Pride, organizers are giving festivalgoers two helpings of inclusive country music.

Thursday, the city's newest LGBTQ+ Pride organization announced its lineup for the June 22 festival, with openly gay country artists Chris Housman and Billy Gilman set to appear on the mainstage in downtown Houston.

The festival will run from 12-6 p.m., with a packed lineup of DJs, drag performers and special guests. There will also be a variety of vendors and exhibitors to visit during the event.

General admission tickets are just $3, with children under 12 getting in for free.

2024 Houston's New Faces of Pride Festival Schedule

Drag performers Violet S'arbleu, Hugh and Barry Mii Dandy, Adriana Larue, Ladarius Mirage Jackson and Reign Larue are also scheduled to appear throughout the day, along with Gndrbndr, DJ Uri Via, DJ Amarji and DJ Von Kiss.

Following the festival, the first Houston's New Faces of Pride parade will take over the streets of downtown at 7:30 p.m.

Housman is best known for his country songs depicting life in the LGBTQ+ community, including "Nobody" and "Blueneck," the latter of which charted number one on the iTunes country chart in 2021.

Last year, when Tennessee lawmakers passed a law banning drag performances in public, Housman released "Drag Queen" in support of the LGBTQ+ community. A federal judge blocked the Tennessee Adult Entertainment Act with a permanent injunction last June.

Gilman built a following after releasing his debut country single, "One Voice," which hit the Billboard Hot 100 in the year 2000. He was only 11 years old.

The success of the track launched his debut album to double platinum in the U.S., garnering Gilman two Grammy Award nominations for Best Male Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song.

In 2014, Gilman came out as gay in an interview.

