4 teen suspects, aged 14 and 16, arrested and charged in store clerk's murder, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four teenagers are facing capital murder charges in connection with a robbery that turned deadly at a southeast Houston convenience store last month.

The juvenile male suspects, aged 14, 14, 16, and 16, were referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department, according to Houston police. Their identities or booking photos will not be released.

The four suspects are charged in the death of 42-year-old Steven Mendoza De Luna.

On March 20, just before 1 a.m., De Luna was working at the convenience store along the Gulf Freeway and Monroe Road when investigators said three suspects entered the business and attempted a robbery.

Police said that during the robbery, one of the suspects shot De Luna, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The store clerk reportedly had a gun, but it's unclear if he was able to fire any rounds.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Police looking for 3 suspects after store clerk shot and killed in apparent robbery in SE Houston

Houston police are searching for three attempted robbery suspects after a clerk was shot and killed at a gas station on the Gulf Freeway at Monroe.

All three suspects ran back to the vehicle they arrived in and took off after the shooting, police said. No customers were said to be inside the store at the time.

Further investigation into the deadly shooting identified the four suspects involved.

About a week after the incident, authorities arrested two 14-year-old suspects. The two 16-year-olds involved were arrested earlier this month.

SEE ALSO: Deadly store clerk attack believed to have stemmed from worker not letting man use phone