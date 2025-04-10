24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Suspect charged with murder in stabbing death of man in north Houston parking lot

Thursday, April 10, 2025 9:36PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspect accused of stabbing a man at a north Houston parking lot was arrested on Wednesday, according to police.

Ronald James, 61, was charged with murder in the stabbing death of 53-year-old Frank Cartwright.

Houston Police Department officers responded to a stabbing call in a parking lot at 9503 Jensen Drive at about 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, where Cartwright was found with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead after paramedics arrived.

According to police, James and Cartwright had gotten into a physical altercation prior to the stabbing.

James' bond is currently set at $250,000 and is due in court on Friday.

