Suspect charged with murder in stabbing death of man in north Houston parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspect accused of stabbing a man at a north Houston parking lot was arrested on Wednesday, according to police.

Ronald James, 61, was charged with murder in the stabbing death of 53-year-old Frank Cartwright.

Houston Police Department officers responded to a stabbing call in a parking lot at 9503 Jensen Drive at about 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, where Cartwright was found with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead after paramedics arrived.

According to police, James and Cartwright had gotten into a physical altercation prior to the stabbing.

James' bond is currently set at $250,000 and is due in court on Friday.