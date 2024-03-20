Police looking for 3 suspects after store clerk shot and killed in apparent robbery in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say three suspects are on the run after a clerk was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at a convenience store along the Gulf Freeway near Monroe Road in southeast Houston.

Houston police said one suspect pretended to be a customer while the other two rushed in, and one of them fired a pistol multiple times around 12:34 a.m. Wednesday.

The store clerk had a gun, but it's unclear if he was able to fire any rounds, HPD said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three suspects ran back to the vehicle they arrived in and took off after the shooting, police said. No customers were inside the store at the time.

Police said it's unclear if the suspects actually got away with anything from the store.

This happened at the same gas station convenience store where a taco truck owner was shot and killed back in October 2023.

The employees were closing up when an armed man came inside and demanded money, according to HPD. A fight broke out between the robber and the truck's owner, and he was shot multiple times.

Police said 29-year-old Roberto Almaguer Garza was murdered by two men who tried to rob him and his employees.

One of the suspects, 21-year-old Jimmie Wayne Daniels, was already wanted for at least four other violent robberies when he was arrested.

The other suspect was only 17 at the time, HPD said.

Both suspects are now in jail -- charged with capital murder.

Three months ago on Christmas Eve, one person was killed and three others were shot at a club in the same intersection.

Police haven't said if there's been an arrest in that case.

