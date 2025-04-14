Houston police searching for suspects involved in deadly road rage shooting on Highway 6

Houston police are looking for two men in their 20s who are wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on North State Highway 6 on Sunday morning.

Houston police are looking for two men in their 20s who are wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on North State Highway 6 on Sunday morning.

Houston police are looking for two men in their 20s who are wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on North State Highway 6 on Sunday morning.

Houston police are looking for two men in their 20s who are wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on North State Highway 6 on Sunday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for two men in their 20s who are wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on North State Highway 6 on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 9:45 a.m. at 1100 North State Highway 6, and left one man dead.

The suspects are only described as two Hispanic men, possibly in their 20s. They fled the scene in a white Volkswagen hatchback on Park Row Boulevard, police said.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they reported finding a man, 39, lying in the roadway just outside of his vehicle. The man appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said there was a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspects moments before the shooting, which stemmed from a road rage incident.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or identity of the suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.