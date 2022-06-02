Houston traffic alert: Outbound Eastex Fwy down to 1 lane at I-610 after truck hits ramp guard wall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- SkyEye is over a traffic backup after an 18-wheeler struck the guard wall on the Eastex Freeway in northeast Houston.When the 18-wheeler struck the wall on the southbound ramp of the US-59 Eastex Freeway to the eastbound North 610 Loop, it sent debris to the northbound US-59 below.The crash not only caused damage to the guard wall but also sent diesel out on the roadway. As a result, traffic on the northbound US-59 at the North Loop has been reduced to only one lane.Don Armstrong viewing from SkyEye says traffic is backed up all the way toward the downtown area.Eyewitness News reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation about how long both the ramp and the northbound freeway will be blocked. TxDOT has not yet responded.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.