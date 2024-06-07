Crash involving unoccupied moving SUV sets off rush-hour mess on I-45 in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Friday afternoon traffic mess on I-45 in League City may have been caused by someone swerving and driving at a high rate of speed when his SUV slammed into another car, police said.

League City police officers and League City Fire Department personnel continue investigating a major crash on the southbound lanes of I-45 at FM 518. It happened at about 3:20 p.m. Friday.

According to police, witnesses informed 911 about someone driving recklessly and traveling into the city.

Police said the driver of a white Ford Expedition hit an outside freeway barrier as he approached FM 518, traveling across all lanes of traffic and hitting the inside barrier.

At the same time, the driver's door was opened, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle onto the shoulder, investigators said.

According to police, the unoccupied vehicle kept driving, moved back into the travel lanes, and hit a Toyota Corolla in the middle lane.

The driver was the only occupant of the Ford, while three people were inside the Toyota. Emergency responders rushed all four people to the hospital.

Investigators are reconstructing the crash to determine whether criminal charges will be filed. Police emphasized that the crash didn't stem from a pursuit.

Crews began clearing up the wreck by 6:30 p.m., improving conditions.

At one point, all southbound main lanes were shut down, and vehicles were diverted off at the FM 518 exit. Backups stretched as far as Bay Area Boulevard.

