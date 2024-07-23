13 Alert Traffic: Crews clear 2 lost spools on I-10 East Freeway near Wayside

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews have cleared not just one but two giant spools that blocked traffic on I-10 for hours on Tuesday.

The spools were part of a lost load on the westbound lanes near Wayside, blocking the road starting just after noon. Two lanes of traffic could be seen getting by the incident.

There's no word on what caused the spools to come to rest on the freeway lanes, but the incident has been cleared as of 5:41 p.m., according to Houston TranStar.

No injuries were reported.

Houston drivers have a familiar history with industrial spools on the roads. In 2018, drivers dodged a rolling spool in the same area, on I-10 and Wayside.

Police say this is just one of the reasons you should drive without distractions.

Then, in August of last year, two loose spools were removed from the Katy Freeway near Houston Avenue bridge. Curiously enough, ABC13 reported on a similar blockage at the same exact spot back on February 2022.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.