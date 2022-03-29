HPD officer crashes into innocent driver while chasing suspect in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police officer crashed into an innocent driver while trying to chase a suspect in northwest Houston overnight.According to Houston police, the officer was doing proactive patrolling as part of the Overtime Crime Reduction Unit and noticed a suspicious vehicle at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle is reportedly linked to a crime involving stolen catalytic converters.The officer saw the car run a red light, and when he pulled the suspect over, he refused to roll his window down and took off, police said.The chase lasted about six minutes before the officer collided with a woman in her 50s in a Toyota Corolla at the intersection of Fairbanks and West Little York.The crash caused the officer to run off the road. His vehicle caught fire and the woman he collided with had to be extracted from her car, according to HPD.Video from the scene shows just how badly smashed both vehicles are. Firefighters could be seen rescuing the woman from her vehicle.HPD said the woman is undergoing exploratory surgery because she complained of abdominal pain, and they can't figure out what is wrong.The 33-year-old officer, who has been with the department for three years, was not seriously hurt, according to HPD.The suspect got away.