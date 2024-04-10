Authorities said one of the suspects died after being shot by deputies and a fifth remains at large.

5 chase suspects may have been involved in road rage incident before deputies opened fire, HPD says

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said two deputies opened fire at an armed suspect as four others took off on foot at the end of a chase.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities believe five suspects may have been involved in a road rage incident before prompting a chase on Tuesday. One of the suspects was shot and killed by a deputy following the pursuit, and a fifth remains at large.

The Houston Police Department said the deadly shooting happened along Bertwood Street near Tidwell Park at about 2 p.m.

According to police, it all started when Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies located a car that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a road rage incident. The deputies tried to pull a car over, but the driver didn't stop.

The deputies pursued the suspects into the city's northeast area before the suspects crashed into a ditch along Polly Street, HPD said. That's when the five suspects got out of the vehicle and took off on foot.

Officials were able to arrest three suspects without incident.

The fourth suspect was seen walking between two houses in the 9700 block of Bertwood before he allegedly grabbed at the waistband area of his pants. An HCSO deputy told him to stop, but the suspect took out a gun, police said.

HPD said the deputy shot the suspect, who reportedly fell to the ground and shot back, hitting a patrol vehicle multiple times.

A second deputy arrived, saw what was happening, and also fired at the suspect, who then dropped his weapon. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said a fifth suspect is still wanted.

The shooting is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.