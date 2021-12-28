HPD officer relieved of duty after crash that killed 75-year-old man

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer involved in a crash that killed a 75-year-old man has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.The crash, caught on surveillance video, happened Sunday at noon on 4600 N. Shepherd Drive.Police say the HPD officer was driving a marked SUV unit northbound on N. Shepherd when the man, identified as Charles Payne, turned left toward Thornton Road.Payne had been coming from the southbound lanes and was trying to cross the northbound lanes of N. Shepherd, when the HPD unit slammed into his vehicle.Payne was transported to the hospital, where he died.His family said that he had just left church when the crash happened.Payne was a father of seven and had 13 grandchildren.The deadly wreck is being investigated by HPD Vehicular Crimes and Internal Affairs Divisions, as well as the Harris County District Attorney's Office.The officer was on duty at the time of the crash and was not responding to a call, HPD says.