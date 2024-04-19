Suspect in custody after leading HPD on 9-mile chase that ended in crash near Texas Medical Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have placed someone into custody after a chase ended in a crash near the Texas Medical Center in southwest Houston on Friday.

The Houston Police Department said officers were at 10402 Sandpiper Drive at about 10:35 a.m. trying to serve a warrant when the suspect took off and initiated a chase.

Police said the chase continued onto Willowbend, South Post Oak, the South Loop, and eventually onto Yellowstone near Old Spanish Trail, about nine miles away from the original scene. That's where police said the suspect hit another vehicle.

The suspect, who was believed to be armed, was taken into custody shortly after that, at about 11 a.m.

