fatal crash

Robbery suspect arrested after allegedly sparking chase that led to deadly crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Innocent driver killed and deputy hurt when chase ends in crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A robbery suspect wanted in a chase that left a deadly trail of destruction has been arrested.

Davonte Williams, 27, was arrested down the street from his family's home on Glen Manor Thursday night, a day after a chase that ended in a violent crash, killing an innocent woman.

ORIGINAL STORY: Innocent driver killed, 2 kids and HCSO deputy hurt when chase ends in violent crash

At the time of his arrest, Williams was out on bond for two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He had posted bonds totaling $15,000 on those charges in Nov. 2020.

The video in the player above is from the initial report on the chase and crash.

Williams has been wanted since Wednesday night after two robberies led to a pursuit in northeast Houston and a deadly crash involving a sheriff's deputy.



Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it began with a robbery at an Exxon gas station off the Eastex Freeway and Little York, where surveillance video showed someone threaten a clerk at gunpoint, then demand the employee put cash and cigarettes into a trash can. The man is then seen loading up on scratch-off tickets as a customer walks up to the counter and confronts him.

Undeterred by the confrontation, the suspect drove to a nearby CVS off the Eastex Freeway and Tidwell where he used the gun again to commit a robbery, Gonzalez said. As deputies got word of the back-to-back robberies, they spotted the man and tried to pull him over. When he did not comply, they said a pursuit began.

Houston police said a deputy used lights and sirens when he sped through an intersection at Laura Koppe and Lockwood. The deputy's unit collided with a black Kia, causing a fiery aftermath.



The driver of the Kia, Autrey Davis, was killed. Two children in her car were also injured.

"Approximately five and two years old. We believe the older child is in critical condition. The younger child is in stable condition," said Houston police assistant chief Chandra Hatcher.

Hatcher said the deputy was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

After the crash, the deputy's patrol car briefly caught fire.

Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 also shows the deputy's unit slam into parked cars in the parking lot of a store. There's a lot of fire and smoke, and at one point, you can see a group of people appear to carry someone into the store.

The deputy was pulled to safety by fast-acting good Samaritans.

"The police car was on fire so me and two more gentlemen climbed over the car, got him out, pulled him, took him inside the store, checked his pulse, made sure he was breathing. Got him to stay with me, I said, 'Keep your eyes up. Stay with me. Help is on the way. And I'm just thankful that I was where I was with those two gentlemen with me because I couldn't have gotten him out by myself," said one of the people who rushed to the rescue on Wednesday.

Authorities are looking into the speeds during the chase, but said they expect the investigation to take a while.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Aftermath of violent crash shows frantic efforts to help after chase
EMBED More News Videos

An HCSO deputy's car erupted into a fireball as a chase came to a violent end. The raw footage shows the frantic efforts to save the deputy in the aftermath.



RELATED: Man describes confrontation with robbery suspect before deadly pursuit
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows the gas station clerk's friend step in and stop the attempted robbery moments before the man robbed another store and led deputies on a deadly pursuit.



'Because I would want someone to do it for me': Man details quick-thinking to pull deputy from wreck
EMBED More News Videos

FULL INTERVIEW: "I think I was at the right place at the right time, being homeless," the good Samaritan said. He was one of the brave witnesses who pulled the deputy to safety from the wreckage.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice chasehouston police departmentfatal crashharris county sheriffs officeperson killedcrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Innocent driver killed, 2 kids and deputy hurt in chase and crash
Man who helped save deputy's life says he wished he could do more
Girlfriend grabbed wheel before couple crashed on I-45, HPD says
Woman killed in suspected DUI crash was young mom of 2, family says
TOP STORIES
FBI now offering 'technical assistance' in Astroworld investigation
Man accused of stabbing pregnant wife, attempting to set her on fire
Strong cold front brings chilly and breezy conditions this weekend
HFD searching Buffalo Bayou after person pulled from water
Mother and 5-year-old safe after hours-long SWAT standoff
Who benefits from Navient student loan settlement?
Texas attorney general ordered to release records tied to Jan. 6 rally
Show More
2 women found shot in Fifth Ward
Is the end of the pandemic near?
More than $10M of PPE left in the rain in CA county
Britney Spears responds to her sister's tell-all book, interview
CFISD trustee acknowledged he could've chosen his words wisely
More TOP STORIES News