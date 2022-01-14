Robbery suspect arrested after allegedly sparking chase that led to deadly crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11462956" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An HCSO deputy's car erupted into a fireball as a chase came to a violent end. The raw footage shows the frantic efforts to save the deputy in the aftermath.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11466021" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows the gas station clerk's friend step in and stop the attempted robbery moments before the man robbed another store and led deputies on a deadly pursuit.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11463066" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> FULL INTERVIEW: "I think I was at the right place at the right time, being homeless," the good Samaritan said. He was one of the brave witnesses who pulled the deputy to safety from the wreckage.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A robbery suspect wanted in a chase that left a deadly trail of destruction has been arrested.Davonte Williams, 27, was arrested down the street from his family's home on Glen Manor Thursday night, a day after a chase that ended in a violent crash, killing an innocent woman.At the time of his arrest, Williams was out on bond for two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He had posted bonds totaling $15,000 on those charges in Nov. 2020.Williams has been wanted since Wednesday night after two robberies led to a pursuit in northeast Houston and a deadly crash involving a sheriff's deputy.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it began with a robbery at an Exxon gas station off the Eastex Freeway and Little York, where surveillance video showed someone threaten a clerk at gunpoint, then demand the employee put cash and cigarettes into a trash can. The man is then seen loading up on scratch-off tickets as a customer walks up to the counter and confronts him.Undeterred by the confrontation, the suspect drove to a nearby CVS off the Eastex Freeway and Tidwell where he used the gun again to commit a robbery, Gonzalez said. As deputies got word of the back-to-back robberies, they spotted the man and tried to pull him over. When he did not comply, they said a pursuit began.Houston police said a deputy used lights and sirens when he sped through an intersection at Laura Koppe and Lockwood. The deputy's unit collided with a black Kia, causing a fiery aftermath.The driver of the Kia, Autrey Davis, was killed. Two children in her car were also injured."Approximately five and two years old. We believe the older child is in critical condition. The younger child is in stable condition," said Houston police assistant chief Chandra Hatcher.Hatcher said the deputy was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.After the crash, the deputy's patrol car briefly caught fire.Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 also shows the deputy's unit slam into parked cars in the parking lot of a store. There's a lot of fire and smoke, and at one point, you can see a group of people appear to carry someone into the store.The deputy was pulled to safety by fast-acting good Samaritans."The police car was on fire so me and two more gentlemen climbed over the car, got him out, pulled him, took him inside the store, checked his pulse, made sure he was breathing. Got him to stay with me, I said, 'Keep your eyes up. Stay with me. Help is on the way. And I'm just thankful that I was where I was with those two gentlemen with me because I couldn't have gotten him out by myself," said one of the people who rushed to the rescue on Wednesday.Authorities are looking into the speeds during the chase, but said they expect the investigation to take a while.