HPD officer-involved crash along I-610 South Loop has westbound lanes blocked

An accident involving an HPD cruiser led to several westbound lanes on I-610 South Loop to be blocked in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An accident involving a Houston Police Department cruiser led an officer to the hospital and several lanes on I-610 to be blocked in southwest Houston Friday.

Houston police said they responded to reports of an officer hitting the wall along I-610 South Loop at Stella Link Road.

ABC13's SkyeEye video showed the traffic holdup along the westbound lanes of the loop.

Police warned drivers to expect delays as some westbound lanes are shut down on Main Street.

According to HPD, the officer was transported to the hospital, but their condition remains unknown.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.