Woman who just got off bus on Hillcroft is 7th pedestrian killed in 10 crashes this month alone

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 71-year-old woman using a walker was struck and killed by a car overnight.

The woman who was killed is the 10th pedestrian in the Houston area to be hit by a vehicle just this month -- that's nearly one a day so far in April.

Houston police said it happened shortly after 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 6600 block of Hillcroft Street.

The woman had just gotten off a METRO bus and was using a walker to cross the street when she was hit by a 23-year-old driver, police said.

"She was struck by the driver. The driver did stay on the scene. At this time, there is no sign of intoxication," Sgt. James said. "The female was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased."

The deadly crash is just the latest in a string of accidents involving cars and pedestrians around Houston.

Since April 1, at least seven people have died and three others were hurt in similar crashes.

In some of the cases, the drivers were intoxicated. In others, the pedestrian was walking in moving lanes of traffic or on the interstate.

Harris County Sheriff's Office provided the following tips to avoid being hit by a car:

Use a sidewalk if available

Cross at marked intersections

Wear light-colored clothing

Try to make eye contact with drivers before crossing

Deputies also had tips for drivers to avoid hitting pedestrians:

Slow down when approaching crosswalks

Yield right of way to pedestrians when turning

Use caution when passing buses and stopped vehicles

The sheriff's office says this is a serious problem in the community, and deputies have investigated 26 fatal crashes involving vehicles and pedestrians so far this year.

