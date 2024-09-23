Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Fifth Ward, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A death investigation is underway after a train hit and killed a person in Houston's Fifth Ward on Monday.

The Houston Police Department said someone reported seeing a dismembered body along the railroad tracks at Lyons and Saint Elmo.

Eyewitness News was at the scene as crews worked to clear it and spoke with Fifth Ward residents, who said they witnessed the tragic incident.

"The train was on the tracks stopped, and a gentleman, like many people, tried to get across the track because it stays for two or three hours, and then the train started to move. It was too late for him, " James Joseph said.

Community members expressed their deep frustrations, saying they've been worried about the railroad safety in this area for years.

"It was devastating to see another person, because this isn't the first person that this has happened to at this track. We've been having issues with this track for years. We've brought it to the city. We've brought it to the state. There's just nothing we've been able to get accomplished after many meetings," Joseph said.

Joseph told ABC13 that the pedestrian was a senior citizen in the community and used a wheelchair.

Investigators confirmed that a person died after being hit by a train but didn't provide further details.

Rep. Harold Dutton confirmed with Eyewitness News that a community meeting was held about a month or two ago regarding railroad safety issues.

Councilwoman Leticia Plummer told ABC13 this is an issue her office has been working on for years. She said they've been trying to change the fact that the train stops for so long.

