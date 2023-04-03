HPD said it's unclear why the man was standing in the middle of the road before he was hit. The Amazon driver stopped and is cooperating with police.

Man standing on Hwy 6 northbound lanes hit and killed by Amazon truck, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after he was hit and killed by an Amazon truck on Highway 6 in southwest Houston, according to police.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Monday. Highway 6 northbound between Westpark and Richmond was closed as officers investigated the deadly crash. It has since reopened.

Houston police said an Amazon Prime truck hit and killed a man who was standing in the middle of the roadway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

That stretch of Highway 6 is dark in the area, investigators noted.

The Amazon driver stopped at the scene and was cooperating with police, investigators said.

Police said it's unclear why the pedestrian was standing in the middle of a moving lane of traffic.