Hit-and-run driver wanted after man killed while walking across Northwest Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating an apparent fatal hit and run after a pedestrian was found dead on a busy road in northwest Houston, according to officials.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. near the Northwest Freeway and 34th Street.

According to the Houston Police Department, the victim was walking across the street but suddenly ended up on the ground.

That is when a white-model Chevy Malibu struck the man and continued northbound, HPD said.

HPD said surveillance footage of the crash captured by nearby businesses will be reviewed.

According to officials, the vehicle that hit the victim did sustain slight damage to its front end.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.