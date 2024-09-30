Alleged drunk driver arrested for crash that killed woman sleeping on sidewalk, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities believe a driver was intoxicated in a crash that killed a woman sleeping on a sidewalk in the Greater Third Ward area over the weekend.

The Houston Police Department said Alexandre Segal, 49, faces an intoxication manslaughter charge in connection with the deadly crash.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, at about 2:20 p.m., police said Segal was driving a red Toyota Tundra along Scott Street when he hit the back of a car.

The impact caused the truck to go up on the sidewalk and hit a woman believed to be lying there sleeping. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Police haven't said whether the victim, identified as Ethel Evans, 72, was experiencing homelessness.

Segal, who HPD says showed signs of intoxication, was taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail.