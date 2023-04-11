The driver told deputies she was heading to a relative's house with her children when she did not see the man attempting to cross the street while not in the crosswalk and hit him.

Woman driving with 2 kids hits and kills pedestrian trying to cross street in N. Houston, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a woman was with her two young children in the car when she hit and killed a man who was trying to cross the street in north Houston Monday night.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the fatal crash at about 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of FM 1960 just east of I-45.

Deputies said the woman was driving with her two kids and heading to a relative's house before hitting the pedestrian attempting to cross the street while not in the crosswalk.

The woman told deputies she did not see the man.

HCSO said he sustained serious injuries and did not survive.

Officials said the woman remained at the scene and fully cooperated.

She did not show signs of intoxication, and a witness reported that the woman was not speeding.

Charges have not been filed at this time.

