Officials said surveillance video showed the man walking back and forth on the main lanes of the freeway before he was fatally struck and are trying to determine if the driver was impaired.

Man was walking back and forth on main lanes of Gulf Freeway before fatally hit by driver, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking into whether a driver was intoxicated before he crashed into someone who was walking in the middle of the Gulf Freeway.

According to HPD, the fatal crash happened at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of the freeway, just before Telephone Road. Video at the scene showed the driver's smashed windshield and damage to the front of the vehicle.

Officers said the man was seen on surveillance video walking back and forth on the main lanes of the freeway before he was struck and killed. The driver did reportedly try to stop before the impact.

Police say the driver showed signs of intoxication, but it's not known yet what charges could be filed because they say the victim should not have been on the freeway to begin with.

"Typically, on the freeway, the pedestrian never has the right of way," Sgt. David Rose with HPD said. "In most cases, we don't find the driver at fault when there's a pedestrian is literally walking in the main lanes of the freeway."

An investigation is underway as police try to determine if alcohol played a role in the crash.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian killed while pushing cart along Highway 249 in NW Harris County, deputies say