HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Since last summer, Tamyra Mensah-Stock has brightened things with her beaming grin - and also with her shiny gold medal.
At the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, the Morton Ranch High School product became the first Black woman to ever win a gold medal in wrestling.
She told ABC13 that one of the many people who impacted her along her championship journey is her mother, Shonda Wells. Mensah-Stock had planned to use her Olympic prize money to purchase her mother a $30,000 food truck.
During a Zoom interview exclusively with ABC13 last August, Wells learned Cruising Kitchens, operated by Houston native Cameron Davies, planned to design, build and donate a $250,000 food truck to Shonda.
SEE ALSO: 'Mom's getting her food truck!' Olympic gold medalist from Katy reveals how she's using prize money
Last weekend in San Antonio, Wells and Mensah-Stock took their first look at the P'lickles Famous BBQ food truck.
"Adam, it hasn't even hit me yet that I won the Olympics - so the food truck: it's beyond fathomable," Mensah-Stock told ABC13's Adam Winkler during an interview. "This is truly going to be life-changing for our entire family. The struggle was real, and now Cameron has made a way for us. It's a dream come true. No way on earth could I have ever, ever, ever come up with something like that. It's truly a blessing. God is good all the time."
Mensah-Stock said her mother plans to operate her new food truck in the greater Houston area.
For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Mother of Houston Olympic champion receives donated food truck: 'It's a dream come true'
FEEL GOOD
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News