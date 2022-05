Mother of Houston Olympic champion receives donated food truck: 'It's a dream come true'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Since last summer, Tamyra Mensah-Stock has brightened things with her beaming grin - and also with her shiny gold medal.At the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, the Morton Ranch High School product became the first Black woman to ever win a gold medal in wrestling.She told ABC13 that one of the many people who impacted her along her championship journey is her mother, Shonda Wells. Mensah-Stock had planned to use her Olympic prize money to purchase her mother a $30,000 food truck. During a Zoom interview exclusively with ABC13 last August , Wells learned Cruising Kitchens , operated by Houston native Cameron Davies, planned to design, build and donate a $250,000 food truck to Shonda.Last weekend in San Antonio, Wells and Mensah-Stock took their first look at the P'lickles Famous BBQ food truck."Adam, it hasn't even hit me yet that I won the Olympics - so the food truck: it's beyond fathomable," Mensah-Stock told ABC13's Adam Winkler during an interview. "This is truly going to be life-changing for our entire family. The struggle was real, and now Cameron has made a way for us. It's a dream come true. No way on earth could I have ever, ever, ever come up with something like that. It's truly a blessing. God is good all the time."Mensah-Stock said her mother plans to operate her new food truck in the greater Houston area.