After Beryl, Houstonians line up for assistance at Bayland Community Center

Houstonians show up for each other in times of need. Nearly 2,000 people received food and water at the Bayland and Radack Community Centers.

Houstonians show up for each other in times of need. Nearly 2,000 people received food and water at the Bayland and Radack Community Centers.

Houstonians show up for each other in times of need. Nearly 2,000 people received food and water at the Bayland and Radack Community Centers.

Houstonians show up for each other in times of need. Nearly 2,000 people received food and water at the Bayland and Radack Community Centers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just like we have seen time and time again, Houstonians show up for each other in times of crisis.

On Wednesday, nearly 2,000 people received food and water at the Bayland and Radack Community Centers in Precinct 4.

"I cried (Tuesday). I cried. I was telling him it's not just us. It's people with babies, people that are elderly, it hurts. Even though I don't know these people, it hurts because people are struggling," Mayra Rodriguez, who came with her husband and young daughter, told ABC13.

Wednesday is day three for many who have no power. Some have had no water.

Xiomara Ventura is taking care of 23 people in her home.

"We have family. We have family from church, we have family members at home, and we are seeing how we can manage things," Ventura said.

SEE ALSO: Cypress restaurant without power runs gas kitchen to provide meals to community

The gas station near Ventura's home was closed, so she walked, using a cane for support.

"We are going through rough times, but thank God there is hope. There is hope," she said. "First of all, hope comes from God. Hope comes from these people out here serving us, bringing food to us in this hot weather."

The struggles those in need face, workers are also facing. The same goes for the hope they face.

"I love to give to the people. I love to come together," Maritza Sepulveda, who distributed food and helped register those in line, said. "Definitely getting some rest tonight, but leaving here with a full heart, ready to come back here (Thursday)."

Calvin Bratton brought his grandson, Nicholas. Together, they patiently waited in line.

"As I went through, I thanked everybody that I saw. I appreciate it. I really do. It means a lot," Bratton said. "As he sees, there are good people, people helping people, and I think he should learn that lesson early so he understands the stuff he has he needs to share. You have a lot, share."

The Bayland and Radack community centers will be back open Thursday and Friday at 11 a.m.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.