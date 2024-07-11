Cypress restaurant without power runs gas kitchen to provide meals to community

A Cypress restaurant stepped up, providing free meals to those who showed in the midst of the power outage Hurricane Beryl left behind.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- There are no lights, no air-conditioning, but there's power in a hot meal.

"We're all Houstonians at this point, so we all have to do for one another and look out for another," Elsa Matthews, who owns Comfort Foodies in Cypress with her husband, said.

The Matthews lost electricity at their Sugar Land home Monday morning and at their restaurant soon afterward. However, their kitchen is gas-powered, and they didn't want the food to go to waste, so they decided to provide free meals to anybody who showed up.

"There's not a lot of shine going on about the good things in the community, so this right here is what H-Town is all about, giving back, pouring back, you show up for each other," Rae Dallas, who waited in line for a meal after losing power, told ABC13.

"Comfort, that's what we need. That's what we need," Almaretta Grey, who also lost power, said.

Comfort - It's not just a name. It's a feeling.

"During Harvey, Houston came together. During the freeze, Houston came together," Matthews said. "What I do see here is that Houston is a very diverse city, and Houston comes together no matter what."

