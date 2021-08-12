feel good

Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock makes mother's dream come true with $250,000 surprise

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For Olympic champion wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock, her gold medal is a dream come true, but it's also just part of her plan.

"It honestly just feels like it was just meant to be," Mensah-Stock told ABC13's Adam Winkler this week. "I feel like this is something that's been in the making since I started wrestling. I always knew I could do it."



But Mensah-Stock, a former student at Morton Ranch High School, said she couldn't do it without the support of her mother, Shonda Wells.

Mensah-Stock said her mom sacrificed a lot for years in order for her to pursue her passion - a journey that's resulted in the first wrestling gold medal for an American Black woman.

Now, it's time for the wrestler to reciprocate.

"I just wanted to help my mom's dream come true like she's helped mine come true," said the young athlete.

Five years ago, when Wells was cooking and selling BBQ out of a pit on two wheels, Mensah-Stock promised her a food truck.

The plan was to use her Olympic winnings to purchase a $30,000 truck.
Well, those plans changed faster than Mensah-Stock pinned her opponents.

"I did my research on her and fell in love with the person she was," said Cameron Davies, owner of Cruising Kitchens.

Davies is a Houston native who now lives in San Antonio and operates Cruising Kitchens - the largest manufacturer of mobile assets in the world.

His team will design, build and donate a $250,000 food truck for Wells.

ABC13 was on a Zoom call with Davies and the family the moment Wells learned the news.

"It's time for you to take care of her, because she's been taking care of you," Davies said to Mensah-Stock.

"Oh my God, I can't believe it," the mom said through tears. "Thank you so much. This is a dream come true."

"I've been wanting this for her for so long," Mensah-Stock said while sobbing. "I pretty much forgot about my dreams - just wanted hers to come true."

Now, with a gold medal and some giving - both Mensah-Stock and her mother's dreams are coming true.

It's all just part of the plan.
