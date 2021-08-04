feel good

'Mom's getting her food truck!' Olympic gold medalist from Katy reveals how she's using prize money

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston-area Olympian who won gold buying her mom food truck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Simone Biles has been a huge focus of the Summer Games, but another Houston-area Olympian is also capturing the hearts of many.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock from Katy became the first Black woman to win a gold medal in wrestling for the U.S.

SEE ALSO: Tamyra Mensah-Stock becomes first black US woman wrestler to win gold

The gold medal Olympian got her start in 10th grade at Morton Ranch High School and quickly become one of the best in the state.

After winning gold, Mensah-Stock said she will be spending her $37,000 prize on a food truck for her mom.

"I wanted to give my mom $30,000 to get a food truck. It's her dream," she said. "I told her five years ago, 'I'll get you your food truck, but you gotta be responsible.' She's like 'Thank you, baby'...so my mom's getting her food truck! She can cook, really really well."

So what will her mom's food truck serve? BBQ!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonwrestlinghoustonolympicsfood truckgood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Kindergartner hugs each classmate when school day ends
Halloween star Anthony Alfano reveals 2021 costume
Students show Astros game spirit all the way down to Minute Maid Park
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News