Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner responded to a story found only on ABC13 after a violent crowd of cyclists on S. MacGregor Street damaged a man's car.

Driver's windows being smashed by mob of cyclists 'won't be tolerated,' Mayor Turner says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a story found only on 13 circulated with a disturbing video showing a mob of cyclists ambushing a man's car, it caught the attention of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

ABC13 posted the report on Twitter after a video obtained by Eyewitness News showed a man's car being swarmed by a large group of cyclists. People can be seen taking turns kicking and scratching his car.

Someone even threw a brick in the back window, and another man used what appeared to be a bike chain to bash in Cashin's front windshield.

Turner responded to ABC13's tweet, saying the incident is "totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

The incident happened on Thursday at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of S. MacGregor and Scott. The driver, Herschel Cashin, told ABC13 he was trying to get home when he found himself in the middle of dozens of bike riders.

In addition to the shattered front and back windshields, Cashin said both side mirrors were broken, and there were countless scratches and dents all over the car.

