Herschel Cashin spoke to ABC13 after a run-in with a violent crowd of people on bikes on S. MacGregor and Scott Street.

'Gone too far' | Lawyer recounts running into mob of bike riders before having windows smashed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A troubling video shows a driver getting attacked on Thursday evening by a group of people on bikes.

It happened at about 8 p.m. near the intersection of S. MacGregor and Scott. Herschel Cashin told ABC13 he was trying to get home when he found himself in the middle of dozens of bike riders.

"They had a big pack in the front and a trail in the back, and I was driving, but you could drive only 15 miles per hour for all the cyclists," he said. "I didn't want to hit the cyclists."

The video shows the group swarming his car and people taking turns kicking and scratching. Someone threw a brick in the back window, and another man used what appeared to be a bike chain to bash in Cashin's front windshield.

"So they're bringing weapons to the neighborhood, and that bothers me," Cashin, who is a lawyer, said.

Once home, Cashin surveyed the damage. In addition to the shattered front and back windshields, both side mirrors were broken, and there were countless scratches and dents all over the car.

Cashin, who once thought the mass rides were harmless, has a different outlook now.

"I'm not looking for vengeance, but somebody needs to talk to some of these people," he said. "I mean, ride on the side of the street, and maybe the city council, the mayor's office needs to look into it because there might need to be some restrictions on this because this has gotten, gone too far."

