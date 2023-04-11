Houston man fatally shot while breaking up fight during Zydeco dance near Beaumont, family says

CHEEK, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a Houston man was killed during a double shooting at an event southwest of Beaumont, according to deputies.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting on Easter Sunday at about 1 a.m. at the Laday Rodeo Arena in Cheek, Texas.

When deputies arrived, they said they discovered two men who were shot.

One victim, a 37-year-old Beaumont man, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was stabilized.

Javoris Potier, a 30-year-old Houston man, was killed in the "senseless" shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said Potier was in Cheek to celebrate with his friends at the Zydeco dance.

Potier's family told Eyewitness News that he was shot while trying to break up a fight between two women. It is unclear what led to the fight or how many shots were fired.

There were no other reported injuries.

Deputies said in a news release that no one in the large crowd at the sponsored event is being cooperative at this time, but they are continuing to investigate.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a reward. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 409-833-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

