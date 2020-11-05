houston livestock show and rodeo

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo cancels 2021 Open Show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a sudden cancellation in the middle of the 2020 event, organizers of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo are scaling down next year's show as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

The 2021 Open Show, which focuses on adult exhibitors, has been canceled in order to focus on the Junior Show and other youth events, Rodeo officials said in a statement Thursday.

"Our Open Show exhibitors are an integral part of our Show every year, and this decision was not made lightly, but with the health and safety of all our exhibitors and guests at the forefront of our decision," said Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman.

RELATED: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo busy planning for 2021 after cancellation due to COVID-19 pandemic

The move reduces capacity and allows more space for youth to participate in the dozens of competitions planned.

Junior show competitions will include breeding beef heifers, breeding gilts, breeding sheep, dairy cattle, market barrows, market broilers, market goats, market lambs, market steers and market turkeys. In addition, various judging competitions and contests will be held, including ag mechanics, archery, industrial craft, and young guns shooting sports and some virtual events like the ag science fair and public speaking contests. Youth competitions that will take place include youth meat pen rabbits, youth breeding rabbit/cavy, and llama & alpaca shows.

There's no word yet on other events like concerts and rodeo competitions that are usually part of the Rodeo.

The 2021 Rodeo is set to begin March 2 and wrap up on March 21.

Rodeo performers react to RodeoHouston cancellation

Check this page on the rodeo's website for ongoing updates.

The rodeo, which is one of the largest in the world, shut down March 11, along with its entertainment division RodeoHouston. The closure came after Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner declared a health emergency, impacting events.

MORE: RodeoHouston announces 2021 cook-off dates!

The video is from a previous, but related report about the rodeo's closure.

Mayor and Harris County judge set record straight on decision to cancel rodeo
EMBED More News Videos

Here is how Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner responded to questions of whether he and other leaders knew about a person infected by COVID-19 days before the rodeo abruptly closed.



Leftover rodeo food is donated to Houston Food Bank
EMBED More News Videos

FOR A GOOD CAUSE: Donations included thousands of dollars' worth of items including bread, produce, dairy and meats.



Houston Livestock Show participants to receive help from Gringo's Mexican Restaurants
EMBED More News Videos

The restaurant chain plans to help students who missed out on showing their animals after the show's cancellation due to coronavirus concerns.



RODEOHouston vendors brought to tears with the cancellation news
EMBED More News Videos

Vendors at the rodeo were brought to tears when they were told the rodeo was closing early.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houstoncoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo busy planning for 2021
Why RodeoHouston wants your thoughts on COVID-19
RodeoHouston's first-ever online wine sale crashes website
RodeoHouston announces 2021 cook-off dates!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Biden pushes closer to victory
12-year-old boy shot while he slept in Mission Bend drive-by
Bleeding Sharpies on ballots cause vote count controversy
What do Tuesday's election results mean for Texans in 2021?
Milder days ahead of our next cold front
Ft. Hood soldier's DNA matched 2019 murder scene, police say
Deshaun Watson stops for photo with Freeport police officers
Show More
Election splits Congress, GOP bolstered as Democrats falter
Another Texans player is positive for COVID-19
Lone Star Rally may be canceled, but Galveston preps anyway`
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome
Trump's challenges to stop count may not matter, expert says
More TOP STORIES News