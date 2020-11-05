Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo cancels 2021 Open Show

The 2021 Open Show, which focuses on adult exhibitors, has been canceled in order to focus on the Junior Show and other youth events, Rodeo officials said in a statement Thursday.
"Our Open Show exhibitors are an integral part of our Show every year, and this decision was not made lightly, but with the health and safety of all our exhibitors and guests at the forefront of our decision," said Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman.
The move reduces capacity and allows more space for youth to participate in the dozens of competitions planned.
Junior show competitions will include breeding beef heifers, breeding gilts, breeding sheep, dairy cattle, market barrows, market broilers, market goats, market lambs, market steers and market turkeys. In addition, various judging competitions and contests will be held, including ag mechanics, archery, industrial craft, and young guns shooting sports and some virtual events like the ag science fair and public speaking contests. Youth competitions that will take place include youth meat pen rabbits, youth breeding rabbit/cavy, and llama & alpaca shows.
There's no word yet on other events like concerts and rodeo competitions that are usually part of the Rodeo.
The 2021 Rodeo is set to begin March 2 and wrap up on March 21.
The rodeo, which is one of the largest in the world, shut down March 11, along with its entertainment division RodeoHouston. The closure came after Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner declared a health emergency, impacting events.
