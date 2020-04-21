Coronavirus

Mayor and Harris County judge set record straight on decision to cancel rodeo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been six weeks since the Houston rodeo was shut down due to coronavirus concerns, and now, city and county leaders are expanding on how they ultimately made the decision.

In a briefing on the latest COVID-19 response efforts on Monday, both Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner said they stand behind their decisions.

"They were decisions that were unpopular, but as always, I don't make decisions based on politics," said Hidalgo. "I make decisions based on science, based on data and that means sometimes taking positions that are unpopular or that people misconstrue and I'm okay with that, as long as we are doing things right [and] doing right by the community."

WATCH JUDGE HIDALGO'S FULL RESPONSE BELOW
EMBED More News Videos

With reports coming out about the timeline of RodeoHouston's closure, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addressed how she and other leaders came to the decision.



In early March, officials cited a Montgomery County case, who was later identified as a Patton Village officer, as the primary reason that RodeoHouston closed for the remainder of its season.

READ MORE: Montgomery Co. COVID-19 patient who attended rodeo cook-off out of hospital

They learned he was at the rodeo cook-off on Friday, Feb. 28.

Turner recalled receiving the news of the case as he was leaving a town hall meeting.

"I indicated to [Health Authority for the Houston Health Department, Dr. David Persse] to notify people at the rodeo of that connection, and that it was a serious connection, " said Turner. "At the point with that contact, we were going to have to bring the rodeo to an end. And on the following day, Wednesday, was when the rodeo came to an end."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonharris countyhouston livestock show and rodeotexas newssylvester turneroutbreakcoronavirusrodeo houstonu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Spring restaurant transforms into drive-in theater
Steakhouse makes breakfast for Chicago's homeless
Watch the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit here!
'Numbers could be underrepresented' as request for COVID-19 tests unfulfilled
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oil price drops below $0 a barrel for first time ever
Trump says governors play 'political game' with COVID-19 tests
Former Shell chief Marvin Odum to lead Houston's recovery
ABC13 Evening News for April 20, 2020
Sales tax holiday for emergency items still on this weekend
Spring restaurant transforms into drive-in theater
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Show More
US lockdowns coincide with rise in poisonings from cleaners
This is who Houston-area leaders named 'recovery czars'
Willie Nelson celebrates 4/20 with star-studded stream
E. Loop shut down due to trucker protest
Houston retail stores prepare to reopen 'to-go' only
More TOP STORIES News