RODEOHouston vendors brought to tears with the cancellation news

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of vendors are left scrambling to afford mortgages, student loans, and other bills after RODEOHouston announced it's closing early.The rodeo is a time where food, western wear and other vendors make a lot of money. When news broke Wednesday afternoon, some vendors started to cry."I'm feeling sad, and it's not a financial thing for me," said vendor, Nancy Bryant. "It's such a huge thing for Houston, for the children, and for the kids, and for us vendors to get out here and do what we do."Bryant's Crown Cinnamon Rolls booth is stuffed with food products. A lot of it is perishable that now she won't be able to sell."I have no idea what I'm going to do with them," Bryant explained. "We're all pretty much in shock."Inside NRG Center, other vendors were coping with the news as well. After a slow start to the rodeo, Jarod Carroll of Carroll's couldn't wait for the bigger crowds."Like I got kicked in the gut," Carroll explained. "For sure. The economic impact is huge just in the room not counting across the street at the concerts."Sergio Garcia, another vendor, said others business owners will struggle to stay afloat this year, and may not make it to the 2021 rodeo."As an exhibitor here since 1988, 32 years, I'm devastated," Garcia. "I want to go home with the kids too, but in the end I was hoping I would bring something home."Vendors pay a lot of money for space, some spend tens of thousands of dollars. Rodeo officials told ABC13 they're going to review contracts and hope to get answers to vendors in the coming days.