Society

RODEOHouston vendors brought to tears with the cancellation news

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of vendors are left scrambling to afford mortgages, student loans, and other bills after RODEOHouston announced it's closing early.

The rodeo is a time where food, western wear and other vendors make a lot of money. When news broke Wednesday afternoon, some vendors started to cry.

"I'm feeling sad, and it's not a financial thing for me," said vendor, Nancy Bryant. "It's such a huge thing for Houston, for the children, and for the kids, and for us vendors to get out here and do what we do."

Bryant's Crown Cinnamon Rolls booth is stuffed with food products. A lot of it is perishable that now she won't be able to sell.

"I have no idea what I'm going to do with them," Bryant explained. "We're all pretty much in shock."

Inside NRG Center, other vendors were coping with the news as well. After a slow start to the rodeo, Jarod Carroll of Carroll's couldn't wait for the bigger crowds.

"Like I got kicked in the gut," Carroll explained. "For sure. The economic impact is huge just in the room not counting across the street at the concerts."

Sergio Garcia, another vendor, said others business owners will struggle to stay afloat this year, and may not make it to the 2021 rodeo.

"As an exhibitor here since 1988, 32 years, I'm devastated," Garcia. "I want to go home with the kids too, but in the end I was hoping I would bring something home."

Vendors pay a lot of money for space, some spend tens of thousands of dollars. Rodeo officials told ABC13 they're going to review contracts and hope to get answers to vendors in the coming days.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhouston livestock show and rodeocoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City of Houston reports 3rd coronavirus case
Trump suspends travel between US, Europe to curb COVID-19 spread
NBA suspends season until further notice after player tests positive for COVID-19
UNPRECEDENTED: RodeoHouston canceled
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Get your coronavirus questions answered by experts
Montgomery County coronavirus patient attended BBQ Cookoff
Show More
ABC13 Evening News for March 11, 2020
Map of confirmed US and world coronavirus cases
Houston and Harris Co. declare emergency over coronavirus
Houston councilman blasts mayor over coronavirus emergency
Vehicle erupts in flames during chase in northwest Houston
More TOP STORIES News