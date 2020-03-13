Society

Leftover rodeo food is donated to Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Carnival vendors at RodeoHouston decided to make a generous donation to the Houston Food Bank after the sudden decision to cancel the event.

Dominic Palmieri runs RCS Carnival Group. He told ABC13 they recently received food orders as they prepared for massive crowds this weekend, and they decided to donate what they couldn't return in hopes of helping the community.

Palmieri said the donations include tens of thousands of dollars' worth of items including bread, produce, dairy and meats.



"We really thought it was going to help the community to be able to use it in a much more needed time than to have it sitting in a frozen warehouse," said Palmieri.

