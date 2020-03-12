Society

Rodeo performers react to RodeoHouston cancellation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some celebrities posted on social media their reactions to the cancellation of one of the largest livestock exhibitions and rodeos in the world amid the growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Lizzo, one of the performers who was set to take the stage on Friday, March 13, posted she was "heartbroken" to her Instagram.



A first time RodeoHouston performer also took to Instagram to post his reaction.

Singer and song writer, Jon Pardi, said he was "bummed about the cancellation of the Houston rodeo...I was looking forward to it, would have been my first time performing there."



He would have taken the stage Saturday, March 14.

He also warned people to stay safe, sanitize and wash their hands.

The closure comes as Turner has declared a health emergency for Houston, which impacts the rodeo and a number of other events in the city.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's closure is 11 days ahead of the March 22 finale.

Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC
