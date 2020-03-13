Society

Houston Livestock Show participants to receive help from Gringo's Mexican Restaurants

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The show must go on.

Coronavirus may have forced the cancellation of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, but a Houston-area Mexican restaurant chain is giving students who missed out on showing their animals a chance to compete for cash.

Gringo's Mexican Kitchen plans to buy two animals for up to $5,000.



Students will have to take pictures and tell the restaurant their story, as well as their animal's story. They'll also need to include the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo entry forms.

You can email lindi@gringostexmex.com to particpate.

The deadline to enter is March 22. Winners will be announced March 25.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo shut down 11 days ahead of its March 22 finale as Mayor Sylvester Turner declared a public health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While scholarships will still be fulfilled, according to rodeo officials, thousands of exhibitors were left with uncertain outcomes after raising livestock for the renowned competitions. Winning entries typically yield thousands of dollars for students from auctions.

The La Porte-based Gringo's restaurant chain began in 1993 with one restaurant in Pearland, according to the company website and has grown to include more than a dozen locations. The contest is being offered by Gringo's and its companion chain, Jimmy Changa's, which has four locations in the Houston area.
