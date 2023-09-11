Homicide investigation underway after victim shot to death, man believed to be his brother detained

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have detained a man after the shooting death of his brother in Houston's Sunnyside area Monday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department responded to the deadly shooting at about 1:30 p.m. at 3701 Gassmere St.

Police said the call initially dropped as a shooting and then to an assault, with the caller stating two men were fighting.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

In a later update, HPD said a man believed to be the victim's brother had been detained in connection to the shooting, though it's unclear what exactly transpired.