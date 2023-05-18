HPD finds man shot to death in vehicle less than 2 weeks after 16-year-old killed on same street

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows five homicides reported in the last 12 months in the southeast Houston area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle in southeast Houston on Thursday, just less than two weeks after a 16-year-old was killed in the same area.

Houston Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex at 5900 Selinsky Road near Sesame Street.

A man who'd been shot was found dead inside the vehicle, according to police.

An ABC13 crew at the scene saw crime scene tape blocking off the apartment parking lot.

It's unclear how the shooting happened or if police are looking for a suspect.

On May 6, a 16-year-old was also killed on Selinsky Road while he was in a parked car with his mother.

Police believe the suspect in that shooting drove in front of the parked car and fired at the mother and son.

Police have not said whether the two shootings are related.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows five homicides reported in the last 12 months in the area, which includes Golden Glade Estates, Langston and Almeda Genoa, home to an estimated 9,000 people.

