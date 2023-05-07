A 16-year-old was shot and killed while in a parked car with his mom at the Crystal Springs Apartments near Selinsky Road and Sesame Street, HPD says.

16-year-old shot and killed while sitting in parked car with mother at SE Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search is on for the shooter responsible for killing a 16-year-old while he was in a parked car with his mother at a southeast Houston apartment complex Saturday night.

The Houston Police Department received the call at about 9:30 p.m. to the Crystal Springs Apartments near Selinsky Road and Sesame Street, not far from Thomas Middle School.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Police believe the suspect drove in front of the parked car and began shooting at the mother and son. Investigators said the mother was sitting in the driver's seat, and the son was in the passenger's seat.

HPD said the shooter fired about five to six rounds before leaving the scene. Lt. Ignacio Izagiirre said the mother was not injured.

Investigators will continue searching for surveillance video and witnesses in the area.

At this time, it is unclear what led up to the shooting and whether the people in both cars knew each other.

