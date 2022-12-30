1 shot during altercation with another man at METRO bus stop in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An altercation between two men at a bus stop led to one of them being shot in north Houston, according to police.

Houston Police Department officers responded to the METRO bus stop at Deerfield Street near Fulton Street at about 12:15 p.m. Friday.

Police said that the two men got into an altercation at the bus stop when one pulled out a gun and shot the other.

HPD said they got a description of the shooter from witnesses and were able to locate and arrest him.

Authorities said he is most likely a possible suspect.

Police added that the victim was taken to the hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

