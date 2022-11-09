Charges upgraded for man accused in stabbing death of woman on METRORail, records show

This is not the only case Christopher Washington has been involved in. The 52-year-old previously served three years for another stabbing back in 2019.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of stabbing a woman to death after an argument on a METRORail has been charged with murder, court documents show.

Christopher Washington, 52, was arrested on Nov. 1 in connection with the stabbing death of Alexis Jarrell.

The incident happened on Oct. 29. METRO Police Chief Vera Bumpers said the two strangers had been involved in a short argument moments before. Seconds later, the man used a knife to stab the woman and ran away, police said.

At the time of his arrest, Washington was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but that was since upgraded.

Charging documents also state Washington was released from custody in July and then arrested again in August for allegedly assaulting a different woman.

Jarrell's case is not the only stabbing Washington has been involved in. Washington also served three years in prison for another stabbing that METRO police investigated in 2019.

