Woman shot in the arm along METRORail line in downtown, police say

Thursday, December 29, 2022 3:57AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was shot along METRORail on Wednesday night.

Houston and METRO police departments responded to 5400 Griggs Road. It isn't immediately known if the shooting took place on it or at a stop.

A woman shot in the arm was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery, according to police. Her condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made and a description of the suspect(s) have not been released.

The shooting marked the sixth violent incident on or near METRORail's line since October.

  • A man was grazed during a fight on Dec. 7 with about 17 people on the bus at the time, according to police.

